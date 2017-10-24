The Internet Is Having Too Much Meme Fun With Trump's New Hats

Ahead of Halloween eve, the Trump team has been getting into the spooky spirit by selling a limited edition Halloween pumpkin hat.
With its bright orange and yellow Jack O' Lantern design, the latest "Make America Great Again" has the campaign promise emblazoned on the back, and goes for $45.
President Donald Trump's fire engine red "Make America Great Again" hats became the symbolic go-to topper for supporters, but appropriating the Jack O' Lantern for political purposes is perhaps the most inevitable meme-able merchandise move.
Eric Trump's wife Lara shared the seasonal new accessory was available for sale on the site on Monday morning.
Predictably, the orange color and pumpkin aesthetic made it too easy for the internet to draw comparisons to Trump's look. Comedians have long compared Trump's head to the seasonal gourd, and the irony was not lost on his critics.
Even Samantha Bee weighed in.
Charlie Brown was invoked.