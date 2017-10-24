U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralThe Internet Is Living for This Teen's Brush with the Law in Full Shrek Makeup
Shrek Dreamworks
Five Best IdeasProof You Can’t Control Your Fear of Spiders and Snakes
Brightly coloured parrot snake
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CompaniesSears Isn't Going to Sell Whirlpool Appliances Anymore
Sears store entrance. Sears, Roebuck &amp; Co. is an American
toddler-beach-texas-dead
Galveston Police Department
Texas

'Someone, Somewhere Knows This Child.' Police Ask for Help Identifying Toddler Found Dead on Beach

Associated Press
11:13 AM ET

(GALVESTON, Texas) — Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.

Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.

Capt. Joshua Schirard says police don't believe the death is related to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas on Aug. 25. He says the body is in the early decomposition stages and there are no signs of major trauma.

Police are treating the case as a homicide as they wait for an autopsy report. They commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy Sunday.

Schirard says: "Someone somewhere knows this child."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME