'Someone, Somewhere Knows This Child.' Police Ask for Help Identifying Toddler Found Dead on Beach

(GALVESTON, Texas) — Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.

Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.

Please help us identify this child found on the beach in Galveston Friday evening. More information available on https://t.co/Sez4jZybpi. pic.twitter.com/VOMw3LLBXU - City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) October 22, 2017

Capt. Joshua Schirard says police don't believe the death is related to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas on Aug. 25. He says the body is in the early decomposition stages and there are no signs of major trauma.

Police are treating the case as a homicide as they wait for an autopsy report. They commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy Sunday.

Schirard says: "Someone somewhere knows this child."