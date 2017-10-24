U.S.
Julia Child by her husband Paul Child in France in the 1950s.
Operations Inside The Tweed Inc. Production Facility As Trudeau Win Signals Gains For Marijuana Stocks
Sherin-Mathews
Richardson Police Department
Crime

A 3-Year-Old Went Missing. Her Father Was Just Arrested After Changing His Story

Melissa Chan
9:06 AM ET

The father of a missing 3-year-old Texas girl has been arrested after police said he changed his account of how his daughter disappeared. The arrest comes a day after the not-yet-unidentified body of small child was recovered.

Authorities on Monday said they have charged Wesley Mathews with injury to a child — a first-degree felony — after Mathews showed up to the Richardson Police Station and gave an “alternate statement of events” about what happened to his daughter, Sherin Mathews.

Wesley Mathews initially said Sherin vanished Saturday after he made her stand outside near a tree, in the middle of the night, as punishment for not drinking her milk, the Associated Press reported. Authorities said Mathews did not alert police about what happened to his daughter until about five hours after she went missing.

Police found the body of a small child Monday morning during a search for Sherin, but the body has not yet been officially identified. Sgt. Kevin Perlich told reporters the body was “most likely her.” The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

It’s unclear what Mathews told police in his new statement. The father was being held in jail with a $1 million bond Monday. He was initially arrested Saturday for abandoning or endangering a child, but had posted bond, Perlich told the AP.

