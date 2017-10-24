Florida Couple's Amazon Order Includes 65 Pounds of Marijuana

Medical marijuana buds dry in preparation for final packaging at the Tweed Inc. facility in Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 11, 2015.

A Florida couple that ordered storage totes from Amazon was surprised when the plastic bins arrived filled with marijuana.

The Amazon customers, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, had ordered 27-gallon storage totes in order to store some of their belongings. But when the order arrived, the package was not as light as the couple expected — the total order weighed 93.5 pounds.

"They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," the customer told WFTV .

Upon opening the package, the couple discovered that boxed marijuana was packed inside the totes. The couple immediately alerted authorities, who have launched an investigation.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief," the customer said.

Can you imagine?

Amazon customers in Orlando got unexpected marijuana delivery 📦-65-pounds! #WFTV at 6pm pic.twitter.com/yYywuKYpnU - Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 20, 2017

WFTV reports the package was shipped via UPS by Amazon's Warehouse Deals from a Massachusetts facility. The couple said Amazon sent them a $150 gift card for the inconvenience.

Amazon did not immediately comment.