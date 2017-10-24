A Man Has Been Fined for Singing the 90s Hit Everybody Dance Now in His Car

Not everyone wants to hear you sing in public. Especially if you're going to belt out cheesy 90s dance music.

A Canadian man has been fined C$149 ($118) for singing the 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" a little too loudly. The violation? "Screaming in a public place".

Taoufik Moalla, 38, was pulled over on September 27 while driving near his home in suburban Montreal and enjoying C+C Music Factory's chart-topping dance hit a little too much, the BBC reported .

“I don’t know if my voice was very bad and that’s why I got the ticket, but I was very shocked,” Moalla told local CTV News. “I understand if they are doing their job, they are allowed to check if everything’s okay, if I kidnapped someone or if there’s danger inside but I would never expect they would give me a ticket for that.”

Moalla denied that his crooning was "loud enough to disturb anyone." He said : "They asked me if I was screaming. I said, ‘No, I was singing,’ ”

Apparently the police disagreed: Moalla was issued a ticket, which he intends to contest, according to the Montreal Gazette .

According to Montreal legal codes , screaming "to cause disorder" violates "peace and tranquility", and is punishable with a $50-1,000 fine. Other curious Montreal prohibitions include paying with too many coins at check-out, dueling, practicing witchcraft, and holding more than two garage sales in a year.