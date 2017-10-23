James Comey Just Revealed His Secret Twitter Account

Former FBI Director James Comey put an end to months of speculation when he revealed his secret Twitter account on Monday.

“Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing,” he wrote in a Tweet that featured a photo of him standing on an empty road. “Will try to tweet in useful ways.”

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 - Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

After the tweet, Benjamin Wittes, the editor in chief of Lawfare and a friend of the former FBI director , confirmed the Twitter account does indeed belong to Comey.

Ok, in light of this latest tweet, I will confirm that @FormerBu is, in fact, James Comey himself. https://t.co/6QbhOG7Qzp - Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) October 23, 2017

Comey has mostly stayed out of the public eye since President Donald Trump fired him in May amid an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. He emerged to testify before Congress about the investigation, but has otherwise kept a low profile.

But the former FBI director has sent other tweets from this account, which now uses the handle @FormerBu and the name “Reinhold Niebuhr.” In March, Gizmodo reported that Comey was using Twitter under the handle @projectexile7.

His recent tweets include photos of West Point , Gettysburg and Iowa , where he wrote that he was thinking about “Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer,” which asks God to grant serenity for things one cannot change.

Watching migrating white pelicans in Iowa thinking about Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer. pic.twitter.com/TCAU4gs0Jw - Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 22, 2017

Comey is also writing a book about leadership and “yet-unheard anecdotes” from his career, set to come out in the spring of 2018.