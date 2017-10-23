Politics
Search
Sign In
Military'We Should Not Be Fighting.' John McCain Condemns Controversy Over Trump's Call to Soldier's Widow
John McCain Honored With Liberty Medal For A Lifetime Of Service
TaxesSen. John Thune: Why the GOP-Trump Tax Plan Works
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Chairman of Joint Chiefs Addresses Army Deaths in Niger Amid Trump Feud With Widow
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford
provided by the U.S Army these are photos of the four fallen soldiers in Niger
These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga. All four were killed in Niger, when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group AP/REX/Shutterstock
White House

Top U.S. General Gives Few Answers on U.S. Soldiers Killed in Niger

Associated Press
4:47 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The top U.S. general says the American people, including the families of the fallen soldiers in Niger, deserve answers about this month's deadly ambush.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, says the four U.S. special operations forces died Oct. 4 amid a "complex situation" and a "difficult firefight."

Dunford says American forces have been in Niger intermittently for more than two decades.

Some 800 U.S. service members are supporting a French-led mission to defeat the Islamic State, al-Qaida and Boko Haram in West Africa.

Dunford acknowledges many questions remain about what happened near Niger's Mali border.

They include whether the U.S. had adequate intelligence and equipment for its operation, whether there a planning failure and why it took so long to recover one the bodies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME