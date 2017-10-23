Politics
White House

Watch Live: Chairman of Joint Chiefs Addresses Army Deaths in Niger Amid Trump Feud With Widow

Maya Rhodan
3:58 PM ET

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will offer more details Monday on the ambush in Niger that left four U.S. service members dead.

Questions have swirled in recent days in the wake of the Oct. 4 ambush when a small group of troops were attacked after leaving a meeting with a village elder in Tongo Tongo, Niger.

Military officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the attack, including why the body of one of the fallen servicemen, Sgt. La David Johnson, was not recovered until two days later.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that they have not had enough information on what troops are doing in the African nation. The Senate Armed Services committee will reportedly receive a classified briefing on the ambush on Thursday, according to CNN.

Watch Dunford live at 4 p.m. (E.T.) above.

