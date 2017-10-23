ParentingHere's How Mothers Around the World React When Their Babies Cry
baby crying
celebritiesGame of Thrones' Missandei Gave Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke a Fiery Birthday Shout Out
Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ResearchIs Recess Important for Kids or a Waste of Time? Here’s What the Research Says
PlayWorks
Premiere Of Netflix's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny" - Arrivals
Harvey Weinstein at the premiere of Netflix's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny" in Universal City, California Feb. 22, 2016 Michael Tran—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

Harvey Weinstein’s Company Is Being Investigated By One of the Country’s Most Powerful Lawyers

David Klepper / AP
2:30 PM ET

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York state's top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records.

The Democratic attorney general says his office wants to know whether any New York employees were subjected to pervasive harassment or discrimination at the company, which is based in New York City.

Weinstein was fired Oct. 8 by the company he co-founded after allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades were exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

More than three dozen women have publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME