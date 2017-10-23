Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson perform during the half - time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

With the announcement that Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018 , it’s the perfect time to start planning for game day.

Though Super Bowl Sunday is still a few months away, the hype for Super Bowl 52 is in full swing. And if you’re a football fan hoping to score tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, or even just host a party at home, you’ll want to make sure you have all the latest information.

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 52:

What day is the Super Bowl in 2018?

The Super Bowl 2018 date is Feb. 4, 2018. That’s right — next year’s Super Bowl Sunday will take place on the first Sunday in February. This hasn’t always been the case, but it has happened in recent years since the NFL season kicks off the week after Labor Day.

Where is Super Bowl 2018 going to be?

Unlike the sunny southern host of last year’s Super Bowl , Houston, the 2018 game will take place up north in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Super Bowl locations are decided far in advance, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Minneapolis as the location of the 52nd Super Bowl back in 2014 .

Locations for future years have also been decided: In 2016, the league announced that Atlanta would host in 2019, South Florida in 2020 and Los Angeles in 2021. When it was revealed that the opening of the Rams' and the Chargers' joint stadium in Inglewood, California would be delayed due to record rainfall , the NFL subbed in Tampa for 2021 and gave 2022’s Super Bowl to L.A.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show?

On Sunday night, Timberlake announced he would be performing at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show. This marks the singer’s third appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show, and his first since his unforgettable 2004 performance of “Rock Your Body” with Janet Jackson.

Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson’s costume during the halftime show and revealed part of her breast, a controversial incident dubbed “Nipplegate.” Both apologized and Timberlake called the reveal a “wardrobe malfunction.”

While some see this as a redemption for Timberlake, whose career has taken off since the early 2000s, other fans were not happy that he is now being invited back while Jackson has not returned to perform for a Super Bowl halftime show.

Why is Justin Timberlake being invited to perform again when Janet Jackson is banned for life for something that was entirely his fault🙄 pic.twitter.com/5btOvDZDKq - Oak•LAD•GSW (@legendary_hoe) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist:



- 'Lovestoned'

- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

- 'Gone' (w/ *NSYNC) - Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

So Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl and Janet Jackson is still banned for something HE HAS YET TO APOLOGIZE FOR.



k. pic.twitter.com/QOP5hPT74z - Natayio (@natayio) October 23, 2017

And I DO have time to call you out. If @JanetJackson is STILL banned by the @NFL, your 'privileged' ass should be as well! - Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 23, 2017

Congrats on getting the Super Bowl halftime show, @jtimberlake. Invite @JanetJackson for a duet. You, uh. Kinda owe her. pic.twitter.com/fqaSelN0Rj - shauna (@goldengateblond) October 23, 2017

Super Bowl predictions

As fans prepare for Super Bowl in February, many are already making Super Bowl 2018 predictions. Wild-card playoffs will begin Jan. 6, 2018, and will be followed by the divisional round in the middle of the month and then conference championships Jan. 21.

