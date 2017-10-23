Sports
Search
Sign In
Military'We Should Not Be Fighting.' John McCain Condemns Controversy Over Trump's Call to Soldier's Widow
John McCain Honored With Liberty Medal For A Lifetime Of Service
TaxesSen. John Thune: Why the GOP-Trump Tax Plan Works
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Chairman of Joint Chiefs Addresses Army Deaths in Niger Amid Trump Feud With Widow
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV
Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson perform during the half - time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. J. Shearer—Wire Image/Getty Images
2018 super bowl

What Day Is the Super Bowl in 2018?

Abigail Abrams
4:46 PM ET

With the announcement that Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, it’s the perfect time to start planning for game day.

Though Super Bowl Sunday is still a few months away, the hype for Super Bowl 52 is in full swing. And if you’re a football fan hoping to score tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, or even just host a party at home, you’ll want to make sure you have all the latest information.

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 52:

What day is the Super Bowl in 2018?

The Super Bowl 2018 date is Feb. 4, 2018. That’s right — next year’s Super Bowl Sunday will take place on the first Sunday in February. This hasn’t always been the case, but it has happened in recent years since the NFL season kicks off the week after Labor Day.

Where is Super Bowl 2018 going to be?

Unlike the sunny southern host of last year’s Super Bowl, Houston, the 2018 game will take place up north in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Related

US-POLITICS-SPORT-GYMNASTICS-ASSAULT
olympicsWho Is Larry Nassar, the Former USA Gymnastics Doctor McKayla Maroney Accused of Sexual Abuse?
olympics
Who Is Larry Nassar, the Former USA Gymnastics Doctor McKayla Maroney Accused of Sexual Abuse?

Super Bowl locations are decided far in advance, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Minneapolis as the location of the 52nd Super Bowl back in 2014.

Locations for future years have also been decided: In 2016, the league announced that Atlanta would host in 2019, South Florida in 2020 and Los Angeles in 2021. When it was revealed that the opening of the Rams' and the Chargers' joint stadium in Inglewood, California would be delayed due to record rainfall, the NFL subbed in Tampa for 2021 and gave 2022’s Super Bowl to L.A.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show?

On Sunday night, Timberlake announced he would be performing at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show. This marks the singer’s third appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show, and his first since his unforgettable 2004 performance of “Rock Your Body” with Janet Jackson.

Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson’s costume during the halftime show and revealed part of her breast, a controversial incident dubbed “Nipplegate.” Both apologized and Timberlake called the reveal a “wardrobe malfunction.”

While some see this as a redemption for Timberlake, whose career has taken off since the early 2000s, other fans were not happy that he is now being invited back while Jackson has not returned to perform for a Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl predictions

As fans prepare for Super Bowl in February, many are already making Super Bowl 2018 predictions. Wild-card playoffs will begin Jan. 6, 2018, and will be followed by the divisional round in the middle of the month and then conference championships Jan. 21.

Here are the Super Bowl odds from Vegas Insider:

New England Patriots4/1
Kansas City Chiefs8/1
Philadelphia Eagles8/1
Pittsburgh Steelers10/1
Seattle Seahawks10/1
Atlanta Falcons14/1
Carolina Panthers20/1
Minnesota Vikings20/1
Denver Broncos25/1
Green Bay Packers25/1
New Orleans Saints25/1
Dallas Cowboys33/1
Detroit Lions33/1
Houston Texans33/1
Los Angeles Rams33/1
Tennessee Titans33/1
Washington Redskins33/1
Cincinnati Bengals50/1
Arizona Cardinals66/1
Baltimore Ravens66/1
Buffalo Bills66/1
Jacksonville Jaguars66/1
Miami Dolphins66/1
Oakland Raiders66/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers66/1
Los Angeles Chargers80/1
New York Giants80/1
Chicago Bears100/1
Indianapolis Colts100/1
New York Jets200/1
Cleveland Browns1000/1
San Francisco 49ers1000/1
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME