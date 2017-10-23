Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel celebrated her co-star Emilia Clarke's birthday on Monday by posting an epic throwback photo. Emmanuel — who plays Daenerys Targaryen's interpreter and right-hand woman Missandei on the HBO drama — took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and the now 31-year-old Clarke touring Spain around the time the show's fifth season was being filmed.

"Happy Birthday to the home girl famalam bredrin @emilia_clarke . This lil throwback was taken on that lovely little day out we took in Seville in like season 5. Have a wicked birthday! Love ya!" she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #HappyBirthdayEmilia and #badassladybossclub .

Emmanuel and Clarke have been working closely together since the Mother of Dragons tricked slave-master Kraznys mo Nakloz into gifting Missandei to her in Thrones ' third season. Dany later freed Missandei from her chains and the two went on to form one of the most tight-knit bonds in the series.