Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentacion in Madrid
Europa Press—Europa Press via Getty Images
Internet Queen Rihanna Just Trolled Us All Perfectly With the Hottest New Meme

Cady Lang
11:47 AM ET

Leave it to Rihanna Robyn Fenty, makeup mogul, red carpet maverick, clap back icon, and undisputed queen of the Internet, to employ the hottest new meme in a manner that makes us, the mere mortals she trolls, feel blessed by her very acknowledgment.

The bad gal took to her Instagram to show off a series of great pictures, one of which she captioned "when you hang up on em [sic], then call right back. #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone." Ri's skillful use of the "First of all" meme was cheeky, cute and completely on-brand with the insouciant and no-holds-barred attitude we've come to expect from her.

Reminder: this is Rihanna's world and we're all just living in it. See her very excellent Instagram below and feel gratitude that we live in the age of Ri.

when you hang up on em, then call right back. #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

