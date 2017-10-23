Internet Queen Rihanna Just Trolled Us All Perfectly With the Hottest New Meme

Leave it to Rihanna Robyn Fenty , makeup mogul , red carpet maverick , clap back icon , and undisputed queen of the Internet , to employ the hottest new meme in a manner that makes us, the mere mortals she trolls, feel blessed by her very acknowledgment.

The bad gal took to her Instagram to show off a series of great pictures, one of which she captioned "when you hang up on em [sic], then call right back. #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone." Ri's skillful use of the "First of all" meme was cheeky, cute and completely on-brand with the insouciant and no-holds-barred attitude we've come to expect from her.

Reminder: this is Rihanna's world and we're all just living in it . See her very excellent Instagram below and feel gratitude that we live in the age of Ri.