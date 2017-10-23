Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesNo One Is As Totally Buggin' That Cher Brought Clueless Back Than Chrissy Teigen
Premiere Of National Geographic Documentary Films' "Jane" - Arrivals
AdsThis Anti-Bullying PSA From Burger King Emphasizes the Importance of See Something, Say Something
A view of Burger King in Dublin's city center.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GadgetsThis Is Augmented and Mixed Reality's Essential Missing Ingredient
Pokemon Go Launches In Japan
John McCain

President Trump and John McCain Are Feuding, Again. Here's a Brief History

Maya Rhodan
1:41 PM ET

Sen. John McCain took what appears to be a swipe at President Trump while discussing the Vietnam War draft during an interview that aired Sunday on C-SPAN.

“One aspect of the [Vietnam] conflict by the way that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” said the Arizona Republican, who is battling cancer. “That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

McCain, a veteran of that war who was captured by the North Vietnamese, did not mention Trump by name in his comments, but the bone spurs comment was something of a tell.

Related

Senate Votes On Various Budget Amendments
John McCainJohn McCain Takes a Veiled Swipe at Donald Trump's Medical Exemption From the Vietnam War
John McCain
John McCain Takes a Veiled Swipe at Donald Trump's Medical Exemption From the Vietnam War

Trump received five deferments during the War. Four while he was attending college and one after a doctor diagnosed him with bone spurs in his heels after he graduated. “I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels,” he told the New York Times in 2o16.

Trump and McCain have a history of feuding.

In the throes of the 2016 campaign, Trump said McCain is "a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured." After the release of an "Access Hollywood" tape that including audio of Trump seemingly bragging about assaulting women, McCain withdrew his support. Trump responded by calling McCain "very foul mouthed" in a tweet.

The feud has only continued. Last week, McCain delivered a blistering rebuke of the president's approach to politics. While receiving a Liberty Medal from theNational Constitution Center, he decried "half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems."

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century," he said, is as "unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history."

After the speech, the president warned that he will "fight back" when asked about it in an interview. "I'm being very nice. I'm being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won't be pretty," he said.

Before that, Trump attacked McCain over his decisive vote against a Republican bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act. In a tweet, the president said he'd "Let Arizona down!" when he voted against the bill.

McCain was asked if he voted against the bill in an effort to get back at Trump for questioning his Vietnam War record in an interview with "60 Minutes."

McCain said the vote wasn't personal, but said he and the president had notable differences," Different upbringing. Different life experiences," he said.

"He is in the business of making money and he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others," he said. "I was raised in a military family."

He continued: "I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor, country is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME