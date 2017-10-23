Ideas
Innovation

How Tailgating Trucks Can Save Us All Money

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How tailgating trucks can save us all money.

By Ashley Halsey III in the Washington Post

2. This is how an advertiser — or anyone — can use online ads to track your location.

By Jack Morse in Mashable

3. As they brace for cuts in government funding, has public media left the ‘public’ behind?

By Sarah Alvarez in Mediashift

4. Could food explain why autism impacts boys more often than girls?

By Renee Joy Dufault and Steven G. Gilbert in Scientific American

5. Take the president’s finger off the nuclear trigger.

By Dan Glickman in Politico



Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME