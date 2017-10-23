This Stranger Things Rap Tribute Is Absolutely Perfect

Just ahead of the second season of Stranger Things , three superfans are getting into the spirit with a rap tribute.

While some fans are content to just sit back and absorb the Netflix show's brilliance, others have to create something of their own.

That's what amateur rapper Esteban "Mini" Serrano, 10, his brother Mikael Serrano, 7 (the one holding the waffles), and beat maker Josyah "JoJo" Lavina-Maldonado, 13, did with their recent YouTube video. In front of their very own makeshift Christmas light-stringed wall, Serrano spits a reverent rap that condenses the plot of season one, revisiting some of the most beloved parts of the cult hit, from vindicated "weirdos" to the kids' "friends don't lie" policy.

If this video doesn't make this trio honorary members of the A. V. club, then nothing will. It only garnered 34 views as of Monday morning, but it deserves to spread just as far as panic in Hawkins, Indiana.