The Internet Is Loving That George W. Bush Made Barack Obama Laugh During Bill Clinton's Speech

The Internet is all about the moment George W. Bush cracked Barack Obama up during Bill Clinton's speech at a hurricane relief concert attended by all five living former U.S. presidents.

While Clinton spoke at Saturday night's "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" event at the Reed Arena at Texas A&M University in College Station to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the younger Bush leaned over to Obama and whispered something that made his presidential successor let loose a laugh.

The giggly scene quickly began to make the online rounds, with some who watched the clip tweeting about how much they enjoyed watching the former commanders in chief bond. "Bush pulling a dad move, cracking a joke to Obama during Clinton's speech, and glancing repeatedly to see his reaction," user Classic Dad Moves wrote.

"W cracking a joke to Obama while Clinton gives a speech is me in middle school," user Justin Taylor added.

See some of the best reactions below.

