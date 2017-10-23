Dozens of Packaged Vegetable Products Recalled Amid Listeria Fears

Grocery chain Meijer said it is recalling more than 30 packaged vegetable products and party trays in six U.S. states due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes , a bacteria that can cause fatal food poisoning.

The recall includes vegetable products, such as cauliflower florets and asparagus spears, as well as party trays sold in Meijer stores between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20 in Michigan , Ohio , Indiana , Illinois , Kentucky and Wisconsin, the company said in a statement Friday .

Meijer was notified of the possible listeria contamination after it had been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the company said. No illnesses have been reported as of Oct. 21.

Several products from other brands have also been recalled, including items sold at Trader Joe's. The items were supplied by Mann Packing , which is based in Salinas, Calif. A full list of the recalled items can be viewed here .

Around 1,600 people are estimated to develop a dangerous form of the infection known as listeriosis every year and 260 people die from the disease, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which can start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, include diarrhea and fever.

"The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," the CDC says .