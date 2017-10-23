U.S.
Search
Sign In
Tech30 Ultimate Tech Gifts for Every Person on Your Holiday Shopping List
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Washington's Biggest Peace Protest
Oct. 27, 1967
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Middle School Football Players Post Racially Charged Snapchat Video With Simulated Sex Acts
American football on the field
Vegetables
Fresh vegetables Erik Stromlund— Getty Images/EyeEm
Food & Drink

Dozens of Packaged Vegetable Products Recalled Amid Listeria Fears

Tara John
8:31 AM ET

Grocery chain Meijer said it is recalling more than 30 packaged vegetable products and party trays in six U.S. states due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause fatal food poisoning.

The recall includes vegetable products, such as cauliflower florets and asparagus spears, as well as party trays sold in Meijer stores between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20 in Michigan , Ohio , Indiana , Illinois , Kentucky and Wisconsin, the company said in a statement Friday.

Meijer was notified of the possible listeria contamination after it had been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the company said. No illnesses have been reported as of Oct. 21.

Several products from other brands have also been recalled, including items sold at Trader Joe's. The items were supplied by Mann Packing, which is based in Salinas, Calif. A full list of the recalled items can be viewed here.

Around 1,600 people are estimated to develop a dangerous form of the infection known as listeriosis every year and 260 people die from the disease, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which can start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, include diarrhea and fever.

"The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," the CDC says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME