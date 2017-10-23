TelevisionThe Walking Dead Kicked Off Season 8 With a Mysterious Flash Forward
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead - Season 8, Episode 1
HollywoodDirector James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment by 38 Women
The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John) Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesIt Was a Good Weekend for Scary Movies at the Box Office
Film Box Office
A Concert for Charlottesville
Justin Timberlake performs at "A Concert for Charlottesville," at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium, Sept. 24, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images
Music

Justin Timberlake Will Headline Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Associated Press
Oct 22, 2017

Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson cause a national controversy.

The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

This will be the third time for Timberlake to perform at halftime, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N'Sync, and he sang "Rock Your Body" with Jackson in 2004 in Houston. That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.

That drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME