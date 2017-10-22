U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaPresident Trump on North Korea: 'We're Prepared for Anything'
Donald Trump tweet
CongressLindsey Graham: Trump Administration Has a 'Blind Spot' on Russia
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (C) speaks to members of the media after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Pennsylvania6-Year-Old Boy Shot His Toddler Brother in the Head
Hospital emergency department entrance
Puppy and "Beware of Dog" Sign
Getty Images
Massachusetts

Pair of Pitbulls Fatally Attack 7-Year-Old Boy

Associated Press
1:07 PM ET

(LOWELL, Mass.) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was apparently attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked Saturday in Lowell after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located.

Officers responded to a report of an injured child at the home around 6 p.m. and found the boy dead.

Authorities say one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack. The dog was later captured and has been euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city's animal control.

The victim has not been identified.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME