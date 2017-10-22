Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressLindsey Graham: Trump Administration Has a 'Blind Spot' on Russia
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (C) speaks to members of the media after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Pennsylvania6-Year-Old Boy Shot His Toddler Brother in the Head
Hospital emergency department entrance
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrities'It's Been a Rollercoaster.' Shawn Johnson East Reveals Miscarriage in Emotional Video
28th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Legends Reception
Donald Trump tweet
President Donald Trump continued to attack Rep. Frederica Wilson on Twitter, calling her "wacky" Matt Cardy—PA Images
North Korea

President Trump on North Korea: 'We're Prepared for Anything'

Alana Abramson
12:44 PM ET

President Donald Trump once again declined to provide specifics about his administration's plan for North Korea, claiming the United States is "prepared for anything."

"You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be. Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows," Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Sunday.

Bartiromo had asked Trump about his relationship with China's President Xi Jinping, and if that relationship was solely based on attempts to control North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As North Korea's largest trading partner, China is thought to have considerable leverage and influence over the region. Trump replied that he and Xi Jinping have an "exceptional relationship" and that China was being helpful, although he did not elaborate.

"He's got the power to do something very significant with respect to North Korea. We'll see what happens," Trump said about Xi Jingping. In the past, Trump has criticized China in this regard, claiming in September that North Korea's sixth nuclear missile test, which detonated a hydrogen bomb, was an "embarrassment" to the country.

While Trump has repeatedly used bombastic rhetoric to describe the situation in North Korea, his deputies have taken a more diplomatic approach. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last Sunday that "diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

"The president has also made clear to me that he wants this solved diplomatically. He's not seeking to go to war," Tillerson said on CNN's State of the Union earlier this month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME