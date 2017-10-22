U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebrities'It's Been a Rollercoaster.' Shawn Johnson East Reveals Miscarriage in Emotional Video
28th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Legends Reception
hurricane reliefAll 5 Former U.S. Presidents Team Up to Raise $31 Million for Hurricane Victims
Barack Obama George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BangladeshThe U.N. Needs $434 Million to Respond to the World's Fastest Growing Refugee Crisis
Hospital emergency department entrance
Getty Images
Pennsylvania

6-Year-Old Boy Shot His Toddler Brother in the Head

Associated Press
10:34 AM ET

(PHILADELPHIA) — Police in Philadelphia say a 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.

Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home when the shooting happened.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME