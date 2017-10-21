U.S.
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentFox Renewed Bill O'Reilly's Contract Despite Knowing of Sexual Harassment Allegations
bill oreilly sad not on television anymore fox news sexual harassment allegations
U.S.Funeral Held for U.S. Soldier at Center of Donald Trump Fight
171018-scholarship-david-t-johnson-army-sergeant-green-beret-niger-casualty
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'Unprecedented' $1.18 Million Reward Offered for Information on Slain Reporter
Out of focus surgery room
Getty Images
Crime

Women Say They Were Burned and Branded by Doctors During Initiations Into a Secret Sorority

Mary Esch / AP
5:00 PM ET

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — Women say they were branded and traumatized by doctors in a secretive group, and state officials will review why authorities didn't act sooner on the women's reports, a spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday State officials will examine whether the women's complaints warrant an investigation now, the Democratic governor's spokesman Richard Azzopardi said.

The action comes after The New York Times reported on complaints about a group affiliated with the self-help organization NXIVM, which is based in suburban Albany and has chapters across the country. NXIVM, on its website, calls the women's complaints "lies."

Related

Crime'Unprecedented' $1.18 Million Reward Offered for Information on Slain Reporter
Crime
'Unprecedented' $1.18 Million Reward Offered for Information on Slain Reporter

In a complaint filed with the state Department of Health over the summer and shared with the Times, a woman said Dr. Brandon Porter, of the Albany suburb Clifton Park, did studies on behalf of NXIVM's personal development program. In one study, she said, Porter connected her to brainwave monitoring equipment and without warning showed her film clips depicting extreme violence including gang rape. She said she has been haunted by the images for almost a year.

Other women complained to the health department that Dr. Danielle Roberts, a family doctor in Clifton Park, used a surgical device to burn brands on women's lower abdomens during their initiations into a secret sorority within NXIVM.

Porter resigned his position as a general practitioner at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after the Times story was published, a hospital spokesman said.

Roberts didn't respond to a phone message Friday, and Porter's phone number is unlisted. The Times said neither doctor responded to repeated inquiries seeking comment.

The Times story said several former NXIVM members described the painful initiation into a secret sisterhood within the self-help group. One said she was told she would get a small tattoo but instead was held down by three women while a 2-inch-wide (5-centimeter-wide) symbol including NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's initials was seared into her skin. She said group members were sworn to secrecy.

NXIVM posted a statement on its website saying a media outlet had incorrectly linked it to a "social group." It called the allegations "lies" and "a criminal product of criminal minds."

In an investigative story by the Albany Times Union in 2012, critics described NXIVM as a multilevel marketing business and Raniere as a cult leader who has drawn more than 10,000 followers to his self-improvement philosophy.

The New York Times said Raniere and other NXIVM officials didn't respond to repeated requests for comment.

NXIVM's website says its mission is to "help transform and, ultimately, be an expression of the noble civilization of humans."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME