U.S.
Search
Sign In
Crime'Unprecedented' $1.18 Million Reward Offered for Information on Slain Reporter
White HouseSteve Bannon: George W. Bush's Presidency Was the Most 'Destructive' in U.S. History
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds Campaign Event In Fairhope, Alabama
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Schools'No Way.' Student Submits Photo of Himself With a Shotgun for School Yearbook
High School Year Book
Drug Addiction
Getty Images
Crime

New Dad Sold Heroin From Maternity Ward Room, Police Say

Associated Press
3:43 PM ET

(GREENSBURG, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward.

Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital.

Police say they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs and who had heroin in his pocket.

Police say Hulse's girlfriend, the baby's mother, told them she didn't know about the drug deals.

Online court records don't list a defense attorney.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME