U.S.
Search
Sign In
Crime'Unprecedented' $1.18 Million Reward Offered for Information on Slain Reporter
White HouseSteve Bannon: George W. Bush's Presidency Was the Most 'Destructive' in U.S. History
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds Campaign Event In Fairhope, Alabama
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeNew Dad Sold Heroin From Maternity Ward Room, Police Say
Drug Addiction
Desert Park Missing Couple
Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso National Park Service/AP
California

Hikers May Have Died in 'Sympathetic Murder-Suicide' After Battling the Elements, Family Says

Associated Press
Updated: 4:31 PM ET | Originally published: 3:18 PM ET

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) — Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they believe the two got lost while hiking in the sprawling desert park and struggled in the searing heat with little food or water before they died in a "sympathetic murder-suicide."

Rachel Nguyen, 20, and Joseph Orbeso, 22, had been missing for nearly three months after going for a hike in late July and failing to return to their bed-and-breakfast. Their disappearance launched an exhaustive search: crews spent more than 2,100 hours scouring the rugged terrain before finding their bodies in a steep canyon on Oct. 15.

Autopsies found both had gunshot wounds and evidence at the scene led detectives to believe Orbeso shot Nguyen and then himself, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Friday. The stunning announcement came days after Orbeso's father, who was with searchers who made the discovery, said the bodies were locked in an embrace.

Related

Desert Park Missing Couple
CaliforniaMissing Hikers in Joshua Tree National Park Died in a Murder-Suicide, Police Say
California
Missing Hikers in Joshua Tree National Park Died in a Murder-Suicide, Police Say

The Orange County Register reports there was evidence the pair had been battling the elements. The bodies were under a tree, with clothing covering their legs to protect them from the blazing sun. They appeared to have been rationing food and had no water.

Nguyen's family said investigators told them that based on the circumstances and positioning of the bodies, they believed the two died in a "sympathetic murder-suicide."

"We hold no grudges against Joseph or the Orbeso family," they said in a statement and offered their condolences. "We thank God that we'll be able to give Rachel a proper burial and lay her to rest."

Orbeso and Nguyen had once dated, and he took her to Joshua Tree to celebrate her birthday, his best friend Austin Young told the newspaper.

A gun found near the bodies was registered to Orbeso. Young said Orbeso worked as a security guard, and he may have carried the gun to protect Nguyen.

"I think they got lost and were suffering in 100-degree heat," Young said.

"They had a choice of a slow and painful death or a quick death," he said. "And they made the choice of a quick death."

The Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team said on its Facebook page that it's easy to get lost in the vast park covering more than 1,200 square miles of the Mojave and Colorado deserts, 130 miles east of Los Angeles.

"You can take a short hike and lose sight of the road, and, if you didn't pay attention to what the landmarks look like, in the opposite direction, you could start wandering," the team said.

Orbeso's actions remained under investigation, though his motive may never be known.

"Since we don't have any evidence (note, message) to tell us why the shooting occurred, we are left to speculate," sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said. "Knowing that they rationed food, had no water and were seeking shade certainly sheds a different light on the apparent dire circumstances."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME