emanuele-satolli-raqqa-syrian-democratic-forces
A view of the clock tower square, where Islamic State would carry out executions, in central Raqqa on Oct. 18, 2017. Emanuele Satolli for TIME

Donald Trump: The End of the Islamic State 'Is in Sight'

TIME
2:58 PM ET

(STERLING, Va.) — President Donald Trump says the end of the Islamic State "is in sight" after the militant group was driven out of Raqqa, its self-declared capital in Syria.

Trump says in a statement that the recapture of Raqqa by the Syrian Democratic Forces is "a critical breakthrough in our worldwide campaign to defeat ISIS."

He says it'll soon be time to transition to a new phase in which the U.S. will continue to support local security forces and "advance the conditions for a lasting peace."

Trump says the U.S. will back diplomatic negotiations that end the violence in Syria, allow refugees to return safely home and "yield a political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people."

There are no signs, however, that political transition will occur any time soon.

