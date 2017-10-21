U.S.
Louisiana

1 Dead and 100 Sick After Eating Jambalaya at Fundraiser, Officials Say

Associated Press
1:06 PM ET

(COLUMBIA, La.) — Louisiana's health department says salmonella from the chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team's fundraiser may have killed one person and apparently has made more than 100 people ill.

A news release Friday from the Louisiana Department of Health says at least 125 people have been identified with gastrointestinal illness after eating the rice and meat dish sold Monday, with 37 people hospitalized. One death was reported, but officials are conducting an autopsy to determine whether it can be attributed to the outbreak.

Doctors expect more illness, because more than 300 plates may have been sold.

The ages of those with a confirmed illness range from 15 to 72 years old.

The fundraiser was in Columbia, a town of about 400 and the Caldwell Parish seat.

