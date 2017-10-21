A Michigan man commuting home from work was killed after he was struck by a rock that was allegedly thrown by teenagers from a highway overpass, officials said.

Kenneth White, 32, was in the passenger seat of a van just minutes away from his home Wednesday when a rock smashed through the windshield and struck him on Interstate 75 in Genesee County, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Several teenagers are in custody for the incident, which law enforcement officials believe was done as a prank, according to the network. Four other vehicles were struck during the incident, MLive reports.

"He was a good man and a good father," Kenneth's fiancée Aimee Cagle told Click on Detroit . "For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon."

Cagle said that she had to tell their 5-year-old son that his father wasn't coming back home. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for the funeral expenses, she thanked those who had given their support.

"This was my heart that was destroyed… but i just wanted to say thank you to all who have donated! There is still kindness and love out there i just hate that its because of the travesty. He was my best friend and the​ love of my life. Thank you to all."