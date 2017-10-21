Search
Sign In
CataloniaSpain Takes Control of Catalonia, Pushing a Crisis Into Higher Gear
Reaction To Imprisonment Of Key Figures In Catalan Independence Movement
womenMeet the Women Who Are Breaking Glass Ceilings All Over the World in When Women Rule
Jacinda Ardern Campaigns In Napier
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MeTooI Posted a Graphic Selfie of My Beating to Tell the World #MeToo
A self portrait by photojournalist Rena Effendi taken after an attack
A Conversation With JFK
President John F. Kennedy on CBS on Dec. 16, 1962 CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Donald Trump Plans to Allow Release of 'Long Blocked and Classified' JFK Files

TIME
10:32 AM ET
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he doesn't plan to block the scheduled release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Trump says in a tweet that "Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened."

The National Archives has until next Thursday to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's 1963 assassination.

But Trump could have blocked the release on the grounds that making the material public would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been previously released, but with redactions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME