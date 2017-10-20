Politics
Search
Sign In
EnvironmentScott Pruitt Casts Doubt on EPA Document Showing the Dangers of Climate Change
Scott Pruitt Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency at the EPA Headquarters in Washington, DC on October 18, 2017.
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsWhat We Miss When We Ignore Asian Americans
The Asian American Federation partnered with leading
Gavel laying on judges bench in courtroom
Robert Daly—Getty Images/Caiaimage
abortion

Appeals Court Blocks Immigrant Teen From Having Abortion

Associated Press
5:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) – A Washington appeals court is blocking for now an abortion sought by a 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the government should have until the evening of Oct. 31 to release the teenager to an adult sponsor. If released to a sponsor, the teen could obtain the procedure.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, has already received a state court order permitting her to have the abortion. Federal officials have refused to transport her or temporarily release her so that others may take her to have the procedure.

A federal trial court judge had ruled for the teen, but the government appealed. The appeals court heard arguments Friday before ruling.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME