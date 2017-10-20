Appeals Court Blocks Immigrant Teen From Having Abortion

(WASHINGTON) – A Washington appeals court is blocking for now an abortion sought by a 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the government should have until the evening of Oct. 31 to release the teenager to an adult sponsor. If released to a sponsor, the teen could obtain the procedure.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, has already received a state court order permitting her to have the abortion. Federal officials have refused to transport her or temporarily release her so that others may take her to have the procedure.

A federal trial court judge had ruled for the teen, but the government appealed. The appeals court heard arguments Friday before ruling.