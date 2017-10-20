Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseThis Video Shows John Kelly Misrepresented a Speech Rep. Frederica Wilson Gave in 2015
President Donald Trump
ResearchThis Woman's Heart Actually 'Broke' After Her Dog Died. Here's How It Happened
Yorkshire Terrier
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsWhy I Became a Doctor Who Treats Torture Victims
A group of migrants who made a bid to reach Europe but turned back in Libya due to armed groups are shown in a pickup truck in Agadez, northern Niger, on March 31, 2017.
Niger

Trump Is Feuding With a Congresswoman Over a Soldier Killed in Niger. Why Was He Deployed There?

Nash Jenkins
4:01 PM ET

As the Trump administration continues to spar with a Democratic lawmaker over the President's efforts to console a grieving military widow, some people are wondering: What was the slain soldier, Sgt. La David Johnson, doing that led to his death in the Western African country of Niger?

The specifics of the U.S. mission in Niger, and in Africa more broadly, have been largely overshadowed by the feud between President Trump, his Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson. Here's what to know.

What happened to Sgt. La David Johnson?

Many of the details concerning the event remain unclear as the Pentagon continues to investigate the incident. But the Washington Post reports that, on Oct. 4, a group of eight to 12 U.S. soldiers were ambushed by around 50 Islamist militants while accompanying 30 to 40 Nigerien troops near the village of Tongo Tongo, just south of Niger's border with Mali.

Related

US Niger
MilitaryThe Pentagon Is Being Pressed for Details on the Deadly Attack on U.S. Troops in Niger
Military
The Pentagon Is Being Pressed for Details on the Deadly Attack on U.S. Troops in Niger

A thirty-minute firefight ensued, during which four Americans were killed. They included Staff Sgts. Dustin Wright, Bryan Black and Jeremiah Johnson, and Sgt. La David Johnson. Johnson's remains were returned to the U.S. earlier this week.

The incident went relatively unnoticed until earlier this week, when Rep. Wilson told a local Florida TV station that, when trying to console Sgt. Johnson's widow, President Trump told her over the phone that Johnson "knew what he signed up for." Wilson, who said she overheard Trump's call on a car speakerphone, has been at the center of a political firestorm over the conversation ever since.

Why are U.S. troops in Niger, and where is Niger?

When we think of the U.S. counterterrorism effort overseas, we tend to think of the Middle East. But there has long been a pocket of radical Islam in sub-Saharan Africa — particularly in the countries of Nigeria, Niger, Mali, Chad, and Mauritania — and that pocket continues to grow. The terror inflicted upon northeastern Nigeria by the radical Islamist group Boko Haram, for instance, has been well-documented.

As The Atlantic reports, U.S. troops have been in sub-Saharan Africa to combat terrorism for about 15 years. The region was considered a crucial chokepoint in the George W. Bush administration's so-called "war on terror."

U.S. troops arrived in Niger, an impoverished, largely Islamic country north of Nigeria and south of Algeria, in 2013 to assist the French military's war on al-Qaeda there. There are currently about 800 U.S. troops in Niger, according to ABC News. The U.S. has spent about $100 million to build a drone base in the country.

Who was behind the attack on U.S. soldiers in Niger?

According to the Washington Post, the Defense Intelligence Agency has linked the attack to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. That's a confederation of jihadists who pledged their allegiance to the greater Islamic State movement, or ISIS, in 2015. Terror experts report that the group earned credibility in the jihadist realm after a string of attacks in sub-Saharan Africa in the fall of 2015.

However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the Associated Press reports.

What comes next?

The deaths of American servicemen in Niger have raised new questions about the U.S.'s role in sub-Saharan Africa. When Sen. John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was asked by a reporter on Wednesday if President Trump was being forthright about what happened on Oct. 4, his answer was simply "no." According to CNN, there have been calls for an investigation into the incident similar to the inquiry into the 2012 assault on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya that left four Americans dead and became a major talking point in the 2016 presidential election.

Regardless of the political fallout, the U.S. military presence in sub-Saharan Africa is likely to continue. In a letter to Congress in June, Trump wrote that U.S. forces in the Lake Chad Basin "continue to provide a wide variety of support to African partners conducting counterterrorism operations in the region" and will do so "until their support is no longer needed."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME