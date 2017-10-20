Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been vocal about her breast cancer since she was diagnosed in late September. The beloved Veep actress initially took to her Twitter account to announce the news and to call for universal health care in the United States.
Now, Louis-Dreyfus is using her social platform to share her progress with her cancer treatement, but this time she called on a little help from her Veep co-stars Tony Hale (who plays Selina Meyer's long-suffering "bag boy" Gary,) Timothy Simons (the series' much-loathed intern-turned-pundit Jonah) and pop princess Katy Perry.
In an Instagram post, Louis-Dreyfus used lyrics from Katy Perry's song "Roar" to update her followers on her treatment status, noting that she was "finito" with her second round of chemotherapy. "We are NOT f-cking around here," she wrote in her caption.
See her full post below.