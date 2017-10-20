The Internet Has a Whole Lot of Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Song 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift dropped the third single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation , at midnight Friday, sending the Internet into a frenzy. As is typical of a Swift track, the new song — dubbed "Gorgeous" — seems to make veiled references to someone she has been involved with romantically.

“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” she sings in the chorus.

Of course, this immediately prompted some fans to put on their sleuthing caps and attempt to identify the mystery man. "'AND I GOT A BOYFRIEND HE’S OLDER THAN US HE’S IN THE CLUB DOING I DON’T KNOW WHAT.' OMFG IT’S ABOUT TOM AND CALVIN," wrote one Swiftie, referring to the 27-year-old singer's relationships with DJ Calvin Harris and actor Tom Hiddleston.

AND I GOT A BOYFRIEND HE’S OLDER THAN US HE’S IN THE CLUB DOING I DON’T KNOW WHAT



OMFG IT’S ABOUT TOM AND CALVIN #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/G4i5W93AJb - 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) October 20, 2017

See some of the reactions below.

Tbh wasn’t emotionally prepared for #Gorgeous and now I’m here, past my bedtime, reading the reactions because I’m too hype for the album. - Molly Salisbury (@mollysalisbury) October 20, 2017

'You're so #Gorgeous. I can't say anything to your face. Cause look at your face.' pic.twitter.com/z0KhyTS9JK - Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) October 20, 2017

ME: Siri, write me a creepy song about unrequited love.

SIRI: pic.twitter.com/jdy3pac01Y - bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) October 20, 2017

YOU SHOULD TAKE IT AS A COMPLIMENT THAT I'M TALKING TO EVERYONE HERE BUT YOU - oh that's why Taylor doesn't talk to me 😂😂 #Gorgeous - Tanya (@tanyaxoh) October 20, 2017