The Internet Has a Whole Lot of Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Song 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift dropped the third single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, at midnight Friday, sending the Internet into a frenzy. As is typical of a Swift track, the new song — dubbed "Gorgeous" — seems to make veiled references to someone she has been involved with romantically.
“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” she sings in the chorus.
Of course, this immediately prompted some fans to put on their sleuthing caps and attempt to identify the mystery man. "'AND I GOT A BOYFRIEND HE’S OLDER THAN US HE’S IN THE CLUB DOING I DON’T KNOW WHAT.' OMFG IT’S ABOUT TOM AND CALVIN," wrote one Swiftie, referring to the 27-year-old singer's relationships with DJ Calvin Harris and actor Tom Hiddleston.
See some of the reactions below.