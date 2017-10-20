U.S.
Search
Sign In
ResearchIt's True: Alcohol Helps You Speak a Foreign Language Better
A half drunk pint of beer
White HouseThe Families of Fallen Troops Have a Complicated History With U.S. Presidents
Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MicrosoftReview: What It's Like to Have Microsoft's Virtual Butler in Your Living Room
null
Alprazolam, (Xanax), is a tranquilizer used in the short-term relief of symptoms of anxiety or the treatment of anxiety disorders and panic disorder, (attack). Only a doctor can diagnose a panic disorder. Alprazolam operates widely in the brain, reducing e
Scimat Scimat—Getty Images/Science Source
Ohio

Woman Gets 22 Years in Prison After Giving Xanax to Toddler So She Could Go Shopping

Associated Press
10:11 AM ET

(ELYRIA, Ohio) — An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.

Thirty-two-year-old Summer Shalodi apologized in a Lorain County courtroom Thursday and admitted giving 17-month-old Nadia Gibbons the drug while babysitting in December 2015.

Shalodi pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter instead of murder in a plea deal.

A prosecutor said Shalodi found Nadia unresponsive when she finally returned home and, instead of immediately calling 911 for help, shook the toddler and immersed her in hot water in a failed attempt to revive her.

Emergency crews found Nadia cold to the touch. The Lorain County coroner ruled she died hours before help arrived.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME