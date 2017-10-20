United KingdomOxford and Cambridge Accused of 'Social Apartheid' as Colleges Admit No Black Students
Television

Joan Rivers' Fashion Police Has Been Canceled After a 22-year Run

Associated Press
7:35 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — E!'s long-running series, "Fashion Police," will come to an end next month with a special finale featuring its late host and co-creator Joan Rivers.

The series began in 1995 and became a staple on the red carpet at major awards shows with Rivers commentating on celebrity looks. It continued after Rivers' 2014 death with her daughter, Melissa, as a co-host.

The network says "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will look back at memorable moments from the show's 22-year run and include surprise celebrity guests. Footage from an unaired 80's themed episode featuring Joan Rivers will also be shown.

"Fashion Police: The Farewell" airs on Nov. 27.

