Search
Sign In
JapanHere's What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Election in Japan
JAPAN-VOTE-ABE
swedenA String of Bomb Blasts in Sweden Is Prompting Questions and Alt-Right Conspiracy Theories
Suspected bomb explosion in police station in Sweden
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
indonesiaIndonesia's Drug Czar is Threatening a Duterte-Style War on Drug Dealers
INDONESIA-DRUGS-POLICE
SYRIA-RAQA-CONFLICT
A Kurdish female fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)takes part in the celebration at the iconic Al-Naim square in Raqqa on Oct. 19, 2017, after retaking the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters Bulent Kilic—AFP/Getty Images

U.S.-Backed Syrian Forces Confirm Raqqa Freed from ISIS

TIME
5:54 AM ET

A U.S.-backed Syrian force has declared victory over the Islamic State group in its former "capital" of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence.

At a press conference held inside the city Friday, the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a council made up of local officials and tribal leaders.

"Our victory is won against terrorism," said Talal Sillo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander. The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Islamic State militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Read more: The Islamic State Is Gone. But Raqqa Lies in Pieces

Sillo urged the international community and aid organizations to assist with the city's reconstruction.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME