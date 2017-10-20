U.S.-Backed Syrian Forces Confirm Raqqa Freed from ISIS

A Kurdish female fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)takes part in the celebration at the iconic Al-Naim square in Raqqa on Oct. 19, 2017, after retaking the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters

A U.S.-backed Syrian force has declared victory over the Islamic State group in its former "capital" of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence.

At a press conference held inside the city Friday, the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a council made up of local officials and tribal leaders.

"Our victory is won against terrorism," said Talal Sillo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander. The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Islamic State militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Sillo urged the international community and aid organizations to assist with the city's reconstruction.