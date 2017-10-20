World
Search
Sign In
WorldThe MH370 Search Is Back On After a U.S. Firm Offers 'No Find, No Fee' Deal
FRANCE-CHINA-MALAYSIA-AVIATION-MH370-INCIDENT-INVESTIGATION
CongressPaul Ryan Takes Aim at President Trump in His Al Smith Dinner Speech
Alfred Smith Dinner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicTaylor Swift's Brand New Song 'Gorgeous' Is Here
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
INDONESIA-DRUGS-POLICE
Indonesian narcotics police guard two suspects during a press conference in Jakarta on August 1, 2017. Bay Ismoyo—AFP/Getty Images
indonesia

Indonesia's Drug Czar is Threatening a Duterte-Style Drug War on Drug Dealers

Joseph Hincks
3:35 AM ET

The head of Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) said Thursday that police should be prepared to shoot suspected drug dealers on the spot. His comments are the latest indication senior officials in the country favor the sort of extrajudicial approach to suppressing the drug trade underway in the Philippines.

“People said that the BNN cannot shoot on the spot. Why not?” BNN chief Commander General Budi Waseso posited, the Jakarta Post reports.

Waseso said "stern actions" were justified because “there are too few drug dealers who are dead, while they have killed thousands of people.” He then alluded to BNN statistics that say 15,000 Indonesians die every year because of drugs.

Those statistics, however, were thoroughly debunked as early as 2015 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo cited them in reference to a national drug "emergency" he said was occurring.

Related

TOPSHOT-INDONESIA-BALI-VOLCANO
indonesiaNearly 50,000 Evacuated as Fears of Volcanic Eruption Grow in Bali
indonesia
Nearly 50,000 Evacuated as Fears of Volcanic Eruption Grow in Bali

In the Philippines, similar rhetoric has been used to justify a brutal anti-drug campaign that has seen police kill at least 4,000 drug suspects since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June 2016. Thousands more Filipinos have been killed by shadowy vigilantes, which some investigations have linked with the police.

Duterte and his allies have variously claimed between 3 million and 7 million million are addicted to drugs in the Philippines. In May, Duterte fired the head of the country's Dangerous Drug Board for hewing to a figure of 1.8 million drug users, based on the most recent national survey.

Earlier this month Widodo launched the National Program on the Eradication of Illegal Drugs and Drug Abuse in Indonesia, a multifaceted approach to tackling the drug trade that also includes educational initiatives.

However, his rhetoric has often aligned with that of the hardline BNN chief. In August the Indonesian President ordered police to shoot foreign drug dealers who “resist arrest” citing a “narcotics emergency position.” The country's police chief, General Tito Karnavian, has suggested police should shoot drug dealers on the spot and cited Duterte's drug war as the source of his belief that capital punishment is an effective means to combat the drug trade, Human Rights Watch reports.

In the past 10 months police have shot dead 42 drug suspects in Medan, the capital of Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a local police commander told the Post. Amnesty International says that law enforcement agencies shot dead 55 people in the country between January and August this year.

Dave McRae, senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne's Asia Institute tells TIME that although precise data on police operations in Indonesia is hard to come by he has charted an upswing in reports of police shooting drug dealers. "This upswing coincides with the hardening rhetoric about narcotics," McRae says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME