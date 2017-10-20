There's a Cave on the Moon Large Enough For a Future Lunar Colony

Japanese scientists have discovered a crater beneath the Moon's surface that scientists think could one day house a lunar colony.

The 50km (31 miles) long and 100m (328 feet) wide fissure was found by Japan’s Selenological and Engineering Explorer (SELENE) probe using a radar system, Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed on October 18.

Japanese scientists said that the crevasse, which is located beneath a region of volcanic domes known as the Marius Hills, may be a subterranean lava tube created by volcanic activity some 3.5 billion years ago.

“We’ve known about these locations that were thought to be lava tubes … but their existence has not been confirmed until now,” said JAXA senior researcher Junichi Haruyama.

The cave has already been proposed as a possible candidate for a future lunar exploration base or human colony, the Guardian reports .

Lava tubes “might be the best candidate sites for future lunar bases," Haruyama added, because their structural stability offers protection from the moon's extreme temperatures — which can swing from 224° F during the day to -153° C at night — and cosmic radiation that bombards its surface.

The discovery comes as multiple countries ramp up plans for moon missions in coming years, including U.S-Russia and China-Europe partnerships to build lunar bases.

Japan is targeting a manned lunar mission by 2030 , while China last year set itself a deadline of 2036 among other ambitious extraterrestrial plans that include a Mars rover by 2020 .

Competition has opened up to the private sector as well in this 21st century space race, with SpaceX's Elon Musk announcing a planned two-person private Moon trip for 2018.