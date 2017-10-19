The LAPD Is Investigating a Sexual Assault Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

TexasSubstitute Teacher Removed After Putting Duct Tape Over 5th-Graders' Mouths
Tests on desks in empty classroom
Coal fired power station Niederaussem
Film director Quentin Tarantino and producer Harvey Weinstein attend Italian composer Ennio Morricone's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Feb. 26, 2016 in Hollywood.
Julia Zorthian
6:54 PM ET

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a sexual assault investigation involving Harvey Weinstein, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

"The [LAPD] Robbery-Homicide Division has interviewed a sexual assault victim about an incident involving Weinstein which allegedly occurred in 2013," LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im said in a statement to TIME.

"The case is under investigation," Im said. "We have no further information at this time."

The investigation involving the producer and former film executive comes during the fallout of reporting by the New York Times and The New Yorker that Weinstein allegedly harassed and assaulted women over the course of his career. Starting with the reports, more than three dozen women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister told TIME in a statement, “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”

When asked whether officers could predict a timeframe for the investigation, Im said the LAPD could not speculate on the length of the process.

"They're going to conduct a thorough investigation to find out what actually occurred," Im said.

