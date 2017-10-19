Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Is Not Here for the Non-Rock Fans Wearing Band Tees Because It's Trendy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 22: Dee Snider at the "Hatchet" 10th Anniversary Celebration at ArcLight Cinemas on August 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/WireImage) Tasia Wells—WireImage

For Twisted Sister rocker Dee Snider , the fashion trend of sporting vintage band t-shirts is "sickening." As of late, vintage t-shirts that feature rock and metal bands have become popular among the youth and spotted on celebrities like Kanye West and Justin Bieber .

However, for Snider, it's a sign of disrespect from people he doesn't consider to be true metal fans. In a series of tweets, he condemns those that he feels are jacking more than just t-shirts but style and culture, noting that "metal is not ironic!"

It's a similar sentiment that was shared by the estate and mother of the late Notorious B.I.G., who slammed Kendall and Kylie Jenner after the celebutantes debuted modified "vintage" band tees that superimposed their visages over rap and rock t-shirts. Snider also expressed contempt for the Kardashians wearing band t-shirts, although he apparently is okay with Lady Gaga wearing them.

See Snider's tweets below.

Gotta say, this new trend of non-metal fans wearing vintage metal T's if pretty sickening. Metal is not ironic! Dicks. - Dee Snider (@deesnider) October 17, 2017

It's not just the wearing of our metal T's, it's their cherry picking of our style #skulls #metalhorns These are OUR symbols; OUR image. - Dee Snider (@deesnider) October 18, 2017