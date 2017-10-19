Business
Search
Sign In
fashionTwisted Sister's Dee Snider Is Not Here for the Non-Rock Fans in Band T-Shirts
"Hatchet" 10th Anniversary Celebration - Arrivals
moviesHere's Your First Look at Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in the I, Tonya Trailer
ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
George W. Bush‘Bigotry Seems Emboldened.’ Read George W. Bush's Speech Attacking Nationalism in Politics
Bush Center Forum, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2017
Target Vermont
Customers walk outside a Target store August 14, 2003 in Springfield, Virginia. Alex Wong—Getty Images
Retail

There Will Soon Be a Target in All 50 States

Jamie Ducharme
3:36 PM ET

By this time next year, Target will finally have at least one store in each of the 50 states.

Target announced Thursday that, as part of a nationwide expansion and remodeling plan, it will open a retail location in Vermont, the only remaining state without one. The Vermont Target store is set to open in South Burlington in October 2018.

Target's path to the Green Mountain State has been circuitous. There was a tentative plan to open a store in Williston, Vermont, back in 2012, but it collapsed under pushback from residents who rejected a big-box giant in the small town of 7,650 people. (Vermont has a unique law, Act 250, that considers a development's impact on everything from natural areas to town and regional plans.) Vermonters expressed interest in a South Burlington store a couple years ago, but nothing came of it — until now.

Now that plans are in motion, Vermont appears to be taking the Target news in stride. Gov. Phil Scott reportedly said in a statement that, "While we may be the last state to join the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME