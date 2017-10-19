There Will Soon Be a Target in All 50 States

By this time next year, Target will finally have at least one store in each of the 50 states.

Target announced Thursday that, as part of a nationwide expansion and remodeling plan, it will open a retail location in Vermont, the only remaining state without one. The Vermont Target store is set to open in South Burlington in October 2018.

Target's path to the Green Mountain State has been circuitous. There was a tentative plan to open a store in Williston, Vermont, back in 2012, but it collapsed under pushback from residents who rejected a big-box giant in the small town of 7,650 people. (Vermont has a unique law, Act 250 , that considers a development's impact on everything from natural areas to town and regional plans.) Vermonters expressed interest in a South Burlington store a couple years ago, but nothing came of it — until now.

Now that plans are in motion, Vermont appears to be taking the Target news in stride. Gov. Phil Scott reportedly said in a statement that, "While we may be the last state to join the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state."