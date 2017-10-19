U.S.
Crime

A Third-Grader Brought a Gun to His Elementary School Because He Was Bullied, Police Say

Associated Press
11:43 AM ET

(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.

Middletown police say the gun was found Monday on a 9-year-old boy after a teacher noticed a bulge in his pocket. Police say the boy grabbed at the teacher's arm when she reached for the gun.

The boy was taken to a juvenile justice center by police. It's unclear if he's been charged with a juvenile crime.

Middletown Police Lt. David Birk says the boyfriend of the child's mother was arrested on a child endangering charge.

Rosa Parks Elementary School held a gun safety assembly Tuesday.

Middletown is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

