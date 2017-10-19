As part of a Halloween promotion, Niantic and the Pokémon Company are adding a slew of new Ghost-type Pokémon to Pokémon Go . These will include critters such as Banette and Sableye that are found in the Hoenn region from the popular Pokémon role playing games for Nintendo's handheld consoles. The rest of the Pokémon that debuted in the Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire games will start rolling out in early December, according to the companies.

In addition to adding new Pokémon like these, those playing Pokémon Go will have an increased likelihood of encountering creatures like Ghastly, Cubone, Misdreavus, and Houndour among others during the Halloween event, which begins on October 20 at noon PT and will run through November 2 at 1 p.m. PT. During that time, a special costumed version of Pikachu will also be available.

Niantic and the Pokémon Company will be doubling candy rewards for hatching, transferring, and catching Pokémon as well, and players will be able to find candy twice as fast. The Halloween event brings a couple of other small bonuses too, such as special items available in the game's shop like Raid Passes and Super Incubators, and a new hat for a player's avatar that resembles the Pokémon Mimikyu.

Although the event was just announced on Thursday, sharp-eyed fans noticed some of these new Pokémon in artwork for the game several days ago.