Singer Michelle Williams is now using her voice to discuss her struggle with depression while being a part of Destiny's Child during a co-hosting gig on The Talk this Wednesday.

Williams , who was one-third of the hit girl group, spoke openly about her own experiences with depression after the show began discussing singer Demi Lovato's transparency about her mental health .

"For years I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression,” Williams said. “When I disclosed it to our manager at the time — bless his heart — he was like, ‘y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about?’”

Williams said that she didn't realize how serious her depression was until she was in her 30s, but that by 2013, she was "suicidal."

"I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people, I’m not supposed to be feeling this way — what do I do?’ I wanted out," she said.

Williams also said that she hoped that her openness about her depression will help "normalize" the discussion around mental health.

