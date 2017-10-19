Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
healthKids Are Spending More Time On Mobile Devices Than Ever Before
Kids Mobile Device Hours
MusicTaylor Swift Just Teased Her New Song. Here's What to Know.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Exercise/FitnessDoing This for 30 Minutes a Day Can Help You Live Longer
Woman walking on tartan track
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Gabriel Olsen—FilmMagic
celebrities

Michelle Williams Reveals She Suffered From Depression While in Destiny's Child

Cady Lang
12:08 PM ET

Singer Michelle Williams is now using her voice to discuss her struggle with depression while being a part of Destiny's Child during a co-hosting gig on The Talk this Wednesday.

Williams, who was one-third of the hit girl group, spoke openly about her own experiences with depression after the show began discussing singer Demi Lovato's transparency about her mental health.

"For years I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression,” Williams said. “When I disclosed it to our manager at the time — bless his heart — he was like, ‘y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about?’”

Williams said that she didn't realize how serious her depression was until she was in her 30s, but that by 2013, she was "suicidal."

"I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people, I’m not supposed to be feeling this way — what do I do?’ I wanted out," she said.

Williams also said that she hoped that her openness about her depression will help "normalize" the discussion around mental health.

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME