Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicTaylor Swift Just Teased Her New Song. Here's What to Know.
Exercise/FitnessDoing This for 30 Minutes a Day Can Help You Live Longer
Woman walking on tartan track
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelThis Is the Happiest City in the U.S.
An early snowfall made Fall feel like winter in Boulder, Co.
Kids Mobile Device Hours
Boy and girl watching cartoons online with the iPad tablet sitting in the sofa at home. Artur Debat#68614—Moment Editorial/Getty Images
health

Kids Are Spending More Time On Mobile Devices Than Ever Before

Jamie Ducharme
1:04 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Almost half of young children now have their own tablet, a new report says.

According to the report, which comes from Common Sense Media, those tablets are seeing plenty of use. Kids younger than eight are reportedly spending an average of two hours and 19 minutes per day glued to screens. Roughly 30 percent of that time is spent on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. Forty-two percent of youngsters have a personal tablet.

While screen use has held fairly steady over time—kids in 2011 spent two hours and 16 minutes per day looking at screens, for example—the medium of choice has changed dramatically, according to the Common Sense Census. Television is still the most popular screen, but daily time spent watching the tube has dropped by 11 minutes since 2011. During the same time period, meanwhile, mobile device use has exploded from five minutes per day to its current 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, kids are still spending about a half hour per day reading or being read to—and, interestingly enough, the vast majority of that time is spent with print media, not e-readers.

Still, the uptick in mobile usage may be cause for concern. "Mobile device use is more individual, immersive and on-demand, and it influences interpersonal dynamics differently and can be harder to break yourself (or your child) away from," writes Dr. Jenny Radesky, a pediatrician at the University of Michigan, in an opening letter for the Common Sense Media report. Studies have also linked excessive device use among youth to everything from speech delays to decreased emotional intelligence.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children between the ages of two and five spend no more than an hour per day on screens, and suggests "consistent limits" for kids older than six.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME