Innovation

Brain Scans Could Determine Guilt or Innocence in Court

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could brain scans determine guilt or innocence in court?

By Heather Mongilio at Nova Next

2. Scientists might have found dyslexia’s cause and a simple way to treat it.

By Agence France Presse

3. To feed urban demand for water, African governments helped trigger the migrant crisis.

By Fred Pearce in Yale E360

4. Smartphones are probably killing us, but nobody’s counting.

By Kyle Stock, Lance Lambert and David Ingold at Bloomberg News

5. Why is the Supreme Court so afraid of simple math?

By Oliver Roeder in FiveThirtyEight

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME