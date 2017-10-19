The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Brain Scans Could Determine Guilt or Innocence in Court

Mid adult male patient going through CAT scan Hero Images—Getty Images/Hero Images

1. Could brain scans determine guilt or innocence in court?

By Heather Mongilio at Nova Next

2. Scientists might have found dyslexia’s cause and a simple way to treat it.

By Agence France Presse

3. To feed urban demand for water, African governments helped trigger the migrant crisis.

By Fred Pearce in Yale E360

4. Smartphones are probably killing us, but nobody’s counting.

By Kyle Stock, Lance Lambert and David Ingold at Bloomberg News

5. Why is the Supreme Court so afraid of simple math?

By Oliver Roeder in FiveThirtyEight

